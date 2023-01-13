 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 13 feet.

* WHERE...All coastal waters except Maalaea Bay.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Hawaiian Air flight witnessed 'vertical cloud plume' seconds before severe turbulence

  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The pilot of an Hawaiian Airlines flight that experienced severe turbulence on its way to Honolulu said he saw a cloud shoot up vertically in front of the plane just seconds before the incident in December, according to the preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

'I'm scared to go on a plane again' | Hawaiian Airlines passenger shares experience on turbulence-stricken flight

Dozens of passengers and three flight attendants were injured when Hawaiian Airlines Flight 35 encountered severe turbulence on Dec. 18, 2022. The flight, which originated from Phoenix, Arizona, was just beginning its landing procedures to the Daniel K. Inouye Airport when the incident occurred.

Dozens injured after Hawaiian Airlines flight hits severe turbulence before landing in Honolulu
Download PDF HA35 NTSB Report

