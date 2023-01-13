Hawaiian Air flight witnessed 'vertical cloud plume' seconds before severe turbulence

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Seas 9 to 13 feet.
* WHERE...All coastal waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The pilot of an Hawaiian Airlines flight that experienced severe turbulence on its way to Honolulu said he saw a cloud shoot up vertically in front of the plane just seconds before the incident in December, according to the preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).
Dozens of passengers and three flight attendants were injured when Hawaiian Airlines Flight 35 encountered severe turbulence on Dec. 18, 2022. The flight, which originated from Phoenix, Arizona, was just beginning its landing procedures to the Daniel K. Inouye Airport when the incident occurred.
According to the report, the jet – an Airbus A330 – was cruising at a height of about 38,000 feet above a layer of cirrostratus clouds. The captain, who was in charge of monitoring, noted that the on-board weather radar was on and set to “ALL” with nothing displayed on the radar.
Read the NTSB’s full preliminary report at the bottom of this article.
The captain said suddenly a cloud shot up vertically, like a plume of smoke, directly in front of the plane with no time to get out of its way. The captain said he called the lead flight attendant to tell her that they may have turbulence, but within three seconds he said the plane was hit by severe turbulence.
Shortly after the turbulence struck, the lead flight attendant told the flight crew that there were several injuries in the cabin. In all, 25 people were injured including six serious injuries, according to the report.
A post-accident examination of the weather in the area showed that there was an “occluded frontal system with an associated upper-level trough moving towards the Hawaiian Islands.” The National Weather Service (NWS) had also issued a “SIGMET” or Significant Meteorological warning over the region, however, there were no pilot reports of severe turbulence along the route before the accident.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.