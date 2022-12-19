Hawaiian Air flight makes emergency landing in Kona after possible hydraulic leak

...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR MAUI KAHOOLAWE AND THE BIG ISLAND
THROUGH 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR HALEAKALA SUMMIT THROUGH 6 AM HST
TUESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY FOR KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND LANAI THROUGH 6 AM
HST TUESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts over 50
mph.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai and Oahu.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult
to drive, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 16 to 21 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay and Pailolo Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
FILE - In this June 7, 2010 file photo an Hawaiian Airlines plane is shown at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle.