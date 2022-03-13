Hawai'i youth advocates join in on National Day of Action to end the youth vaping epidemic

HONOLULU -- Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action is a national day of activism that looks to empower youth to stand up, speak out, and seize control against Big Tobacco.
Hawai'i is getting involved.
The Coalition for a Tobacco-Free Hawai'i Youth Council, First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige, Lt. Gov. Josh Green, Sen. Roz Baker, Rep. Scot Matayoshi holding a press conference on Monday, March 14 at 10 a.m. on the State Capitol front lawn.
WATCH to learn more about the youth vaping epidemic in Hawai'i:
"Right now we are seeing about 1 in 3 high school youth that are using vape products on a regular basis, about 1 in 5 middle school students, and we are starting to hear from elementary school principals," said Scott Stensrud, Statewide Youth Coordinator with the Hawai'i Public Health Institute.
During the press conference, youth advocates, along with elected officials, school administrators, and public health advocates will discuss legislation they are supporting to end the youth vaping epidemic in Hawai'i.
HB1570 and SB3118 are both still alive and focus on ending sale of all flavored tobacco products in Hawai'i.
"Nicotine is highly addictive as we know, but it causes issue with memory, cognition, impulse control, all the things that kids need to be successful in school," said Stensrud. "It also causes stress and anxiety that we know our youth don’t need any more of."
In addition to the press conference, the youth council will also set-up a slipper display on the State Capitol front lawn to demonstrate the toll of tobacco in Hawai‘i.
"21,000 youth alive today will die from a tobacco-related illness if smoking rates do not decline," said Logan Lau, a member of the youth council and senior at Kamehameha Schools.
According to Lau, individuals are encouraged to write the name of a loved one who has been negatively impacted by smoking or vaping on a small piece of paper, and attach it to the slipper. Donations will be accepted from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Following public displays, all slippers received will be donated to houseless and other at-risk youth.
About the Coalition for a Tobacco-Free Hawai‘i Youth Council:The Coalition for a Tobacco-Free Hawai‘i’s Youth Council, a program of Hawai‘i Public Health Institute, is a nationally recognized youth-led organization working to reduce youth tobacco use through education, policy, and advocacy. Learn more at hiphi.org/youth.
