 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawaii women recognized as legends at Burlesque Hall of Fame in Las Vegas

  • Updated
  • 0
Ka’ena Peterson

LAS VEGAS (KITV4) -- The Burlesque Hall of Fame’s annual convention just wrapped up on June 4 in Las Vegas, with two women from Hawaii being recognized as legends.

The Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend is a little bit naughty, proud of being weird, and a whole lot of fun. The event brings together people of all ages, sizes and nationalities from around the world to celebrate and support the art of burlesque.

Darryl Board
Ka’ena Peterson
Disney's Aulani Resort reveals hidden conservation efforts at Rainbow Reef lagoon

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred