Hawaii women recognized as legends at Burlesque Hall of Fame in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KITV4) -- The Burlesque Hall of Fame’s annual convention just wrapped up on June 4 in Las Vegas, with two women from Hawaii being recognized as legends.
The Burlesque Hall of Fame weekend is a little bit naughty, proud of being weird, and a whole lot of fun. The event brings together people of all ages, sizes and nationalities from around the world to celebrate and support the art of burlesque.
“It’s just great. I look forward to this once a year,” said Darryl Board.
Kaneohe’s Darryl Board began performing in the 1970s. Board was known as Shawna the Black Venus, and she got her start by entering a dance contest.
“I won $50 and they offered me a job. And at that time they were dancing two piece, and I said, ‘Sure.’ When I found out the amount of money I could make as a headliner, a Burlesque star, I decided I’d like to do that,” Board told KITV4’s Rick Quan.
Board went on to perform for 18 years.
Ka’ena Peterson is now 84 years old. She grew up on Oahu and got her start in the 1950s. After learning to hula and the fire knife dance, Peterson took her act to the Big Apple.
“I went to New York to do my Hawaiian show. There were a couple of Hawaiian places -- this was in New York in 1960 -- and I got there and everyone was throwing their bras off. It was the sexual revolution. And what happened was, I came in with my hula skirts and uli leaves and my knife and fire and they said, ‘No, we want T and A,” Peterson recalled.
After a near five-decade career, Peterson moved to the Big Island and now runs a tour business.
“At 84, I’m more of a simple life. I don’t think I need all, but you know I’m coming back here. I’m being put in the Hall of Fame. And that’s what this whole weekend is about," she said.
Back in Hawaii, few people know about their former lives as burlesque stars. But for at least one weekend each year, they are looked upon as legends!