Hawaii will be able to see Venus right from our backyard!

  • Updated
See Venus from Hawaii this weekend

Venus will be at its highest point in the night sky --- giving us dazzling views of our sister planet this weekend in Hawaii when it will easily be visible.

Venus will be at its highest point in the sky, giving us the perfect view of our sister planet!

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- On Good Morning Hawaii, Andrea Jones with NASA and the DAVINCI Mission talked about the Skywatchers Delight. Venus will dazzle the night sky this weekend!

Venus will be at its highest point in the night sky giving us dazzling views of our sister planet. And the future of Venus exploration is nearly upon us.

News Anchor/Reporter

Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.

