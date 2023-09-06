Hawaii wildfire risk increasing

Hawaii has seen its wildfire risk increase, especially over the past decade.
Now every year, thousands of acres burn across the state. Part of the problem are invasive grasses, which have taken over much of our lands. The majority of wildfires involve non-native grass, shrubland or forests.
Former farm lands are also a place where wildfires traditionally have broken out. Once they do, dried out non-native grasses quickly become fuel for fires.
Another part of the problem is Hawaii's higher than average number of wildfires.
"You've got near constant ignition activity that is 99% human caused. Three fourths of that is accidental," said University of Hawaii Fire Specialist Clay Trauernicht.
All of those factors continue to add up to not only more wildfires, but increasing acreage burned over the years.
"We are primed, the landscape is primed for more wildfires. Lahaiana was a worst case scenario, but we will see this again. It is just a matter of time."
Hawaii's wildfire danger is something experts have known for a long time.
Trauernicht said he made these same points after the 2018 Lahaina fire developed under similar circumstances to August's deadly fire
Five years ago, the Maui burned several thousand acres along with dozens of homes.
Trauernicht is developing a program that will use current vegetation levels and historic records along with up to date weather data to provide real time fire risks.
Until then, there are maps showing the greatest danger.
You can see it is not only in West Maui, other parts of Maui County also have high risk areas - which are highlighted in yellow.
Each island has its own high risk areas, that potentially could burn if a fire begins under certain weather conditions.
There have been some small scale efforts showing some success at reducing wildfire risk, including Waianae farmers who created more fire breaks and access for emergency personnel after wildfires tore through West Oahu valleys several years ago.
"We have capacity and knowledge to make landscapes safer, but we don't have enough resources to do it at this point.
It is going to take a lot of work. There is not a magic bullet. It is pulling weeds, planting trees and working with ranchers - who are another key partnership, as they can do big large landscape projects."