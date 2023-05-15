 Skip to main content
Hawaii welcomes Iam Tongi back home to celebrate him making into the top 3

  • Updated
  • 0
Kahuku High School seniors show pride for Iam Tongi

He's Hawaii's own American Idol star, and that calls for a celebration! A concert and parade for Iam Tongi is set for Tuesday. Here's what you need to know!

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii's own Iam Tongi has a chance of becoming the next American Idol! He landed a spot in the top three on Sunday and is coming back home for the segment, "Hometown Heroes."

Iam Tongi has arrived in Hawaii and will be going to Kahuku High School at 5 p.m. Monday night for a rally on the athletic field. Students are excited to welcome Tongi home and cheer him on. 

Multimedia Journalist

Chloe Marklay joined the KITV Island News team as a reporter/MMJ in September 2022. She comes from WTHI in Indiana where she worked as a reporter, producer, and fill-in anchor.

