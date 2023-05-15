Hawaii welcomes Iam Tongi back home to celebrate him making into the top 3

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii's own Iam Tongi has a chance of becoming the next American Idol! He landed a spot in the top three on Sunday and is coming back home for the segment, "Hometown Heroes."
Iam Tongi has arrived in Hawaii and will be going to Kahuku High School at 5 p.m. Monday night for a rally on the athletic field. Students are excited to welcome Tongi home and cheer him on.
"His voice is the spirit of aloha, you can hear it when he sings, and we just love hearing it" shares senior,
The public is invited to a free concert on Tuesday, May 16, at Turtle Bay Resort Concert venue. The concert venue opens at 4:30 p.m. and the show starts at 5:30 p.m. Tongi will be performing at 6:45 p.m.
Parking will open at 3 and be limited to the first three-thousand cars. Shuttle buses will operate free of charge for residents of the north shore between 3 and 5 in the evening.
With service to Turtle bay, Hau'ula shopping center, and the Brigham young university lot across from Kahuku High School.
The event is made possible through contributions, donations, and private sponsorships.
A convoy of trolleys will depart from the Polynesian Cultural Center in Laie at 4 p.m. Iam tongi, his Ohana, and Kahuku High School seniors will make theri way along Kamhmeha Highway through Kahuku before arriving at Turtle Bay.
Organizers are asking for the community to make a donation to make the event possible. Right now, only abut $17,000 has been raised. Their goal is to raise $50,000.