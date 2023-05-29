 Skip to main content
Hawaii war hero, Medal of Honor recipient, faces ongoing battle with PTSD

Dennis Fujii

Last summer, Honolulu’s Dennis Fujii became just one of 22 people born in Hawaii to be awarded the Medal of Honor -- the nation’s highest military decoration. But as KITV4 learned, his time serving with the Army in Vietnam came with a heavy price.

There is no special place of honor he keeps his Medal of Honor, but that does not mean Kauai native Dennis Fujii is not appreciative of being one of the few to receive the country’s highest military decoration.

