Hawaii war hero, Medal of Honor recipient, faces ongoing battle with PTSD

Last summer, Honolulu’s Dennis Fujii became just one of 22 people born in Hawaii to be awarded the Medal of Honor -- the nation’s highest military decoration. But as KITV4 learned, his time serving with the Army in Vietnam came with a heavy price.
There is no special place of honor he keeps his Medal of Honor, but that does not mean Kauai native Dennis Fujii is not appreciative of being one of the few to receive the country’s highest military decoration.
It’s still hard for him to believe he was at the White House last summer to receive the medal from President Joe Biden.
”The feeling just swept over me…it was a dream, a dream that was not really happening to me. It couldn’t be. It’s really emotional, and I thought of the people we lost in just that operation alone,” Fujii said.
While it was a moment, he’ll cherish the rest of his life, there are other memories he would like to forget.
In 1971, Fujii was shot down while serving on a helicopter medevac mission in Laos. Despite being wounded by shrapnel, he stayed behind and called in military strikes for more than 17 hours. He saw the horrors of war up close and was fortunate not to be killed as the North Vietnamese constantly threatened to overrun his position.
“It really is hard to talk about. Actually, it ruins a guy. It destroys him literally inside. It makes you relive the events over and over again in your mind. All my classmates move on with their lives, but I’m stuck, sort of like I can’t get out of gear,” Fujii said.
Fujii was given a hero’s welcome when he returned to Hawaii, but the transition to civilian life was difficult. Over the years, he’s dealt with depression, alcoholism and thoughts of suicide. And he’s not alone. According to the Veterans Affairs’ latest study, 17 U.S. veterans take their own lives every day.
“Oh, that would be the easy way, to put the gun to your head or take an overdose. There are so many ways of doing it. But I thought it would be just a whole lot of waste to do away with myself, rather than try and cope and live with it I guess,” Fujii said.
Fujii says he enjoys the solitude of working in his garden. He has gotten some help from support groups, but they too can bring back unwanted memories. He credits his faith and his wife of 38 years for helping him get by.
“It’s very helpful to have a spouse that you know not only believes in you, but tries to support you in any way they can. And you gotta give them credit for just being there through all the years, and actually taking a lot of the abuse, because they’re so close to you, they catch all the flak,” Fujii said.
He does encourage other vets to be open to getting help from either family members or the Veterans Administration.
“Just got to take the first step. It might be a real painful step, but its healing. I highly recommend that the veterans out there that can hear me, I ask you please to seek out the help for yourself and your family,” Fujii said.
His Medal of Honor came with a price he will bear for the rest of his life. But Fujii says he has no regrets about serving his country during its time of need.