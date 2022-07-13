Hawaii voters should see Primary ballot packets in the mail beginning July 26

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR
SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A long-period south swell producing advisory level surf along
south facing shores hold through this evening and slowly decrease
from tonight through Friday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong rip currents making swimming difficult and
dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii voters should be getting their primary election ballots in the mail by the end of July, elections officials said.
According to the Hawaii Office of Elections, voters can expect to start receiving their voter packets for the Primary starting on July 26.
Officials say Hawaii voters have until Aug. 6 to submit an application for absentee voting. According to elections officials, an absentee voter is a person who will be away from their Hawaii residence for the election and has requested for the ballot to be mailed to an alternate address while they are away.
The deadline to submit a paper voter registration application for the Primary Election is Aug. 3. Paper applications must be postmarked to your County Elections Division by this date, according to elections officials.
Voted ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day, officials said.
There is still time to register to vote online. In order to access the online system, users will need to have their Hawaii state driver’s license or ID card and you’ll need to know your Social Security number.
Hawaii’s Primary Election happens on Saturday, Aug. 13. Polls close at 7 p.m.