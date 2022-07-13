 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  • Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  • Apply

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR
SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...

.A long-period south swell producing advisory level surf along
south facing shores hold through this evening and slowly decrease
from tonight through Friday.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong rip currents making swimming difficult and
dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Hawaii voters should see Primary ballot packets in the mail beginning July 26

  • Updated
  • 0
Hawaii Ballots generic

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii voters should be getting their primary election ballots in the mail by the end of July, elections officials said.

According to the Hawaii Office of Elections, voters can expect to start receiving their voter packets for the Primary starting on July 26.

Officials say Hawaii voters have until Aug. 6 to submit an application for absentee voting. According to elections officials, an absentee voter is a person who will be away from their Hawaii residence for the election and has requested for the ballot to be mailed to an alternate address while they are away.

LIST: 2022 Hawaii Gubernatorial Candidates

The deadline to submit a paper voter registration application for the Primary Election is Aug. 3. Paper applications must be postmarked to your County Elections Division by this date, according to elections officials.

Voted ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day, officials said.

There is still time to register to vote online. In order to access the online system, users will need to have their Hawaii state driver’s license or ID card and you’ll need to know your Social Security number.

Hawaii’s Primary Election happens on Saturday, Aug. 13. Polls close at 7 p.m.

Tap here to learn more about Hawaii’s Elections.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK