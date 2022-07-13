 Skip to main content
Hawaii voters should see Primary absentee ballots in the mail beginning July 26

  • Updated
  • 0
Hawaii Ballots generic

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Absentee voters should be getting their primary election ballots in the mail by the end of July.

According to the Hawaii Office of Elections, absentee voters can expect to start receiving their voter packets for the Primary starting on July 26.

Officials say people can opt for absentee voting up to seven days before the election, which takes place on Aug. 6.

LIST: 2022 Hawaii Gubernatorial Candidates

The deadline to submit a paper voter registration application for the Primary Election is Aug. 3. Paper applications must be postmarked to your County Elections Division by this date, according to elections officials.

You have to mail your ballots in by Election Day.

There is still time to register to vote online. In order to access the online system, users will need to have their Hawaii state driver’s license or ID card and you’ll need to know your Social Security number.

Hawaii’s Primary Election happens on Saturday, Aug. 13. Polls close at 7 p.m.

Tap here to learn more about Hawaii’s Elections.

