Hawaii voter registration reaches record levels

It is shaping up to be a busy election season this summer.
In addition to some crowded races, there are plenty of new candidates and competition to reach more voters.
There seems to be a lot of interest in the upcoming elections, not just by those running for office but also by hundreds of thousands of Hawaii residents. We have already reached an all time high of voter registrations and those numbers should go up even more.
For the 2020 primary election, Honolulu County had just over 525,000 people registered to vote.
Now, even with the primary two months away, more than 561,000 people have registered.
Every county has seen an increase. Kauai County has more than 2,600 additional registered voters.
Hawaii County more than 6,000. While Maui County has seen nearly a 10% increase in interested voters compared to 2020.
Along with more voters, there are plenty of candidates.
Almost all state congressional race will be contested between Republican and Democratic candidates, with some featuring third parties.
Many are new candidates, who have thrown their hat into the ring.
"I am running because I didn't see the other candidates covering the principles I stand for. So I decided to launch a campaign without corporate money, based on people, the planet and peace. We will put those values first," said Democrat Brendan Schultz, who is running for the state's 2nd Congressional District.
Jumping into the race less than 100 days before the primary election, doesn't leave a lot of time to reach voters.
Traditionally, candidates spend a lot of time sign waving, and a lot of money on campaign signs to get their name out there.
Schultz isn't a big fan of those yard signs and will limit in person events until COVID cases counts come down.
Instead he will get his message out with a direct mailer to residents, so they can read about issues he feels are important.
"Our campaign is not running on my name. Brendan Schultz don't have much name recognition in Hawaii. We are running on policies, policies like Medicare for all, a green New Deal, ending foreign wars, protecting and expanding unions and sustaining Social Security. We are relying on social media a lot to do that," stated Schultz.
"Social media is great, and having a website is great. For someone, like myself, that doesn't have a lot of funds, my goal is really just meeting people face to face as much as I can," said Republican Joelle Seashell, who is running for State House Representative for District 21.
Seashell is also running for office for the first time.
"There have been several things that have been alarming over the past few years that have activated me to get involved with politics," stated Seashell.
Now she wants to get her message out, and will do it by using a combination of social media, and her website along with traditional door to door campaigning.
"Social media is a helpful tool. But really, the overall sentiment is people are frustrated because people are not listening to them. So a good way to connect with the community is to get in front of them, listen to them and have conversation about how I could help if they voted me in," added Seashell.
Mail-in voter registration has to be in 10 days before the election, but people can still register online or in person at voter registration centers until election day, in order to cast their ballets.