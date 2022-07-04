Hawaii veteran recalls Vietnam War events that led to Medal of Honor award

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The date was February 18th, 1971.
Dennis Fujii was just 19 years old when while serving as a crew chief on a medavac helicopter, he was shot down during a rescue mission over Laos.
When his helicopter crash landed, both pilots were wounded. While Fujii took a piece of mortar shrapnel in his shoulder.
"I didn't realize at first that I was wounded, you just feel that burning...the mortor piece is hot," recalls Fujii.
While another helicopter rescued his crew, enemy fire was too heavy for him to escape. Despite being wounded, for the next night and day, he administered first aid to others and exposed himself to enemy fire so he could call in more accurate air strikes.
" I explained to them I was a chief on medovac helicopter that got shot down. I'm asking them for help, and they said, 'You're calling for fire, you're close to friendlies', and I said, 'Yeah, but they gave me authorization to use whatever I had to use, and they somehow had confidence in me without knowing me."
The North Vietnamese were on the verge of overrunning his position, when Fujii was finally airlifted to safety.
Fujii says when you see the violence of war up close, it leaves scars that never go away.
"Spur of the moment, you can lose your life, you can be an innocent person, you just be one of the guys who experienced the bad part of the war...because I don't think anybody who comes back from an experience like that to be 100%."
For his actions, Fujii received the distinguished service cross 51 years ago, but not the medal of honor. He had been nominated before, only to be disappointed, so he couldn't believe it when he got a call from President Joe Biden.
Fujii says the real heroes are the ones who didn't make it home, but he is proud to receive the nation's highest honor not just for himself but for his fellow soldiers, and the state of Hawaii.
Dennis Fujii is one of just 21 people from Hawaii to receive the Medal of Honor.