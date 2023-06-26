Hawaii used car inventory up, prices down

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.Reinforcing long-period south-southeast swell (170 degrees) will
peak tonight before slowly dropping below advisory levels late
Tuesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Hawaii's supply of used cars has been going up, which has led to some positive changes for those looking to buy.
There's good news for those shopping for used cars.
"The inventory has caught up, we are back to normal for used car business," state Chris Koyama, General Manager of Aloha Auto Depot.
Koyama adds they sell around 60-70 used vehicles each month at Aloha Auto Depot.
A full inventory, means customers have much more of a selection to choose from.
"Everything is online now. It makes it really easy to see what you want. It tells you which dealership, and you go to that specific dealership to see for yourself," said Honolulu resident Enrique Pham.
Pham ended up at Autosource to check out vehicles for his girlfriend who was buying a car.
Autosource moved to a new showroom along Kapiolani Boulevard, and is filling it up with around 500 cars and trucks.
The increased supply of used cars in the market has meant prices, which spiked during the pandemic, have been falling.
"We've seen a 10% reduction in price. In some models much more," said Autosource owner Rima Braden.
Prices for vehicle in high demand may not have dropped at all, or even seen an increase.
But overall auto prices have been going down.
At the same time financing costs have been going up.
"Customers are going to pay more because interest rates are higher. I have a feeling customers are looking for a deal and want to stretch their money for as long as they can," stated Koyama.
He adds today's used car customers are also being more cautious and savvy.
"They are asking more questions, 'Does it have a carfax? Has it been in an accident? Is there a mechanic inspection?' They want to make sure the car is good," added Koyama.
He has found cars and trucks that have been inspected by his mechanics sell better than those just into the lot.
Along with higher interest rates for financing, banks have been tightening up requirements. Making sure people have down payments, as well as favorable work and spending histories. All efforts to make sure customers keep paying on their new rides.
In some states, consumers have turned to longer car loans - including 7 year loans, but that does not seem to be the case here.
"Banks are not huge fans of long loans and most banks only do 6 year loans as an unofficial max," stated Braden.
If you bought a used car last year, when prices were high and interest rates had already jumped, you may need to wait to trade it in as you may owe more on the vehicle than it is worth.
Meanwhile. for those selling a car or truck, falling prices, will probably hurt your bottom line.
Because of higher levels of inventory, dealers may be more selective of what used cars they buy or how much they will pay for them.