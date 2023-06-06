Hawaii unemployment is down, while need for workers is up

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii's unemployment rate stands at 3.3% or 23,000 people without a job. As the rate has dropped this year, the need for workers has gone up.
Many island stores, shops and businesses hope to hire more employees this summer.
Zero waste store Keep It Simple has been so busy in Kaimuki, its owners are moving to a bigger space down Waialae Avenue.
That is not the only thing they would like to expand.
"We would like to expand our hours because we are around great restaurants, but it depends on staffing," said co-owner Jillian Deolindo.
Keep It Simple is not the only one with the help wanted sign out. Retail and restaurants usually hire more summer workers because of the increase in tourism, but other companies also want workers - from entry level to executives.
"Every business is hiring. People are looking for engineers to administrative help. There are more jobs than people at every single level," said Marie Kumabe, the owner of Kumabe HR.
In order to attract employees, some businesses have been boosting starting pay or offering bonuses for those joining their team.
"We would love to be able to pay $25 hour but we are a small business. During these times it gets slower which makes it harder to offer employees more wages, which makes it harder to get more employees," said Deolindo.
While more money may get potential employees to sign on, Kumabe says what tends to keeps them at a job are: employers offering a more flexible schedule and also working other happy employees.
"Businesses are getting creative in filling those roles, but at the end of the day a good work environment keeps people there," added Kumabe.
Because of Hawaii's falling unemployment rate, help wanted signs - the usual signs of summer, may also stick around into the fall.