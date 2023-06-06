Hawaii to legalize fentanyl test strips following record-high overdose deaths

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The deaths of two local men this week due to suspected fentanyl overdoses is highlighting the severity of Hawaii's opioid crisis. Health officials say many people don't even know the drugs they're taking are laced with the extremely potent opioid.
Tragedies just this week involving fentanyl overdoses many believe were unintentional are spurring calls to legalize drug testing strips so that people know exactly what they're taking.
The Honolulu Medical Examiner confirmed that Steven Berengue and Joseph Iseke died from what authorities suspect are fentanyl overdoses. Three others are currently hospitalized.
"If you did talk to the 'ohana of those victims, they will probably tell you that these are not fentanyl addicts," said Sen. Joy San Buenaventura, who pushed for the distribution of testing strips. "They probably did not want to have fentanyl in their systems."
A bill that would decriminalize fentanyl test strips -- now considered drug paraphernalia -- is awaiting approval from the governor.
The Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center has already purchased thousands of dollars in test strips in anticipation of the law change.
"If they had these test strips available, they would probably have done their best to not have taken the substances that they had taken that ultimately led to their death," she said.
Instead of snacks, vending machines will be filled with free fentanyl testing strips and drugs to reverse opioid overdoses as early as next month.
"We don't want to be doing anything that might be seen as encouraging substance use," said Heather Lusk, head of the Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center. "But what we know is that if people are already using substances, they can use these strips to be able to know exactly what's in it, and then make a healthier decision."
Hawaii's opioid epidemic has gotten so bad with fentanyl killing 79 people in 2022 compared to nine in 2018.
"The fentanyl test strips will help users and hopefully prevent far more deaths than what's happening now," San Buenaventura said.
