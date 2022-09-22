Hawaii to get $2 million to strengthen cybersecurity

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
.A long-period south-southwest swell is increasing surf heights
along south facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands. The swell is
expected to peak during the daylight hours today, and then slowly
lower from tonight through Friday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii is poised to get more than $2-million in federal funds to beef up cybersecurity performance statewide.
The money is part of a billion dollar funding from the Department of Homeland Security's first-ever State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program.
The State of Hawaii Enterprise Technology Services and the Office of Homeland Security will oversee the state’s program and money handling.
OHS is the state agency responsible for cyber resiliency matters and will serve as the branch to oversee how the funds will be used to expand a focused plan to boost cybersecurity capacity and capabilities across Hawaii.