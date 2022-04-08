Hawaii Theatre Center issued Honolulu "Notice of Violation" over banner visuals

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots with rough seas 7 to 10 feet,
except north winds and lower seas in Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Most central through eastern waters and channels.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The historic Hawaii Theatre Center is confronting a fast approaching deadline, as public signage is said to not correspond with Honolulu permitting regulations.
The Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) says the Hawaii Theatre Center's crawling banner of the theater fails to comply with a zoning variance issued back in 2003.
The zoning variance establishes rules about what can be shown on public signage, as well as how often images and text can change.
The rules also detail that the maximum change rates for the flashing sign should exceed no more than six images per hour, while also specifying that only one color can be used for lettering and background.
DPP says their investigation of the Hawaii Theatre's banner determined that it does not, in fact, follow the approved guidelines.
In turn, they issued a notice of violation on Tuesday, April 5, warning that if the necessary remediation's are not made within a 30 day time-frame, the Theatre will be subject to civil fines.
The Theatre's administration says they were unaware of the notice.
President and CEO of the Hawaii Theatre saying:
"Based on our reading of the variance, our sign is currently operating in the manner prescribed under 2003/ZBA-13, and we'll look forward to working with the Department of Planning and Permitting to better understand their concerns and address any outstanding issues."
The Theatre has until May 6 to make the corrections.