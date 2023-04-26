Hawaii teachers union members vote to ratify 4-year contract agreement | UPDATE

UPDATE:
Bargaining Unit 05 (BU05) employees of the Hawaii State Department of Education (HIDOE), have voted to ratify a new four-year contract, the Hawaii State Teachers Association (HSTA) announced Wednesday.
UPDATE:
Bargaining Unit 05 (BU05) employees of the Hawaii State Department of Education (HIDOE), have voted to ratify a new four-year contract, the Hawaii State Teachers Association (HSTA) announced Wednesday.
Ninety-two percent of the nearly 7,000 valid ballots cast approved the contract that will take effect July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2027. Nearly 8% voted against the contract. For the first time since 2017, members voted in person at 31 polling sites across the state.
“HSTA thanks bargaining unit members who came out today to ratify a new four-year contract, which will help to recruit and retain teachers and give further stability for our keiki to have highly qualified teachers in their classrooms, " said HSTA President Osa Tui, Jr.
“Mahalo to Gov. Green, Superintendent Hayashi, and the Board of Education for sitting with us at the bargaining table for the past few months to be able to bring this agreement to our members. In addition to the improvements to compensation and working conditions we’ve been able to make through this new contract, we also send mahalo to our legislators, governor, and lieutenant governor as we make progress at the Legislature on important items such as teacher housing, public preschool, and teacher tax credits,” Tui added.
Chris Facuri, a media production teacher at Aliamanu Middle School, has been an educator for 35 years and voted in favor of HSTA’s contract.
“This is probably one of the more substantial raises that we've had. And it's good to see that, you know, we're going in a positive direction. Especially for the senior teachers…at least you got an incentive for them to kind of keep on going and pursue their career,” Facuri said.
Governor Josh Green issued the following statement:
“We have a deep appreciation for Hawaii’s teachers and and this contract was meant to demonstrate that. By raising starting salaries to $50,000, we hope more of Hawaii’s young men and women will aspire to become teachers. Higher salaries and bonuses for veteran teachers will also improve teacher retention and reduce teacher shortages. Good public education remains one of our top priorities.”
--
ORIGINAL STORY
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii State Teachers Association (HSTA) members will cast ratification votes at 31 polling places across the islands on Wednesday.
They are voting on the four-year tentative agreement reached with the state in early April.
Gov. Josh Green, the Department of Education, and the Hawaii State Teachers Association president announced the agreement includes a 14.5% pay increase over the next four years. Teachers would get a 3.4% increase each year.
Starting teacher salaries would be increased to $50k and experienced teachers would receive bonuses.
The results will be announced around 8:30 p.m.
Check back with KITV4 for more information and the results of the vote.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
Digital Content Manager
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.