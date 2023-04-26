 Skip to main content
Hawaii teacher union members vote to ratify 4-year contract agreement | UPDATE

  • Updated
  • 0
School classroom generic

The US Department of Education has distributed all $122 billion in school Covid-19 relief funding to states.

 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

UPDATE:  Bargaining Unit 05 (BU05) employees of the Hawaii State Department of Education (HIDOE), have voted to ratify a new four-year contract, the Hawaii State Teachers Association (HSTA) announced Wednesday. 

Ninety-two percent of the nearly 7,000 valid ballots cast approved the contract that will take effect July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2027. Nearly 8% voted against the contract. For the first time since 2017, members voted in person at 31 polling sites across the state.

