Hawaii talents shine bright in supporting roles for rock and roll legend Carlos Santana

  • Updated
Carlos Santana's Hawaii Connection

A pair of guys with Hawaii ties play large supporting roles for the Santana show.

LAS VEGAS (Island News) -- While on vacation last week in Las Vegas, Island News Anchor Rick Quan got to see legendary guitarist Carlos Santana perform at the Mandalay Bay hotel. And while there's no doubt who the star of the show is, you might not know a pair of guys with Hawaii ties play large supporting roles.

For nearly 30 years, McKinley High's Benny Rietveld has been playing bass for Carlos Santana, a person many consider to be the greatest guitar player of all time.

Carlos Santana's Hawaii Connection

An error occurred