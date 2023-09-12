Hawaii talents shine bright in supporting roles for rock and roll legend Carlos Santana

LAS VEGAS (Island News) -- While on vacation last week in Las Vegas, Island News Anchor Rick Quan got to see legendary guitarist Carlos Santana perform at the Mandalay Bay hotel. And while there's no doubt who the star of the show is, you might not know a pair of guys with Hawaii ties play large supporting roles.
For nearly 30 years, McKinley High's Benny Rietveld has been playing bass for Carlos Santana, a person many consider to be the greatest guitar player of all time.
“You forget about it. You forget sometimes that there's a bonafide rock and roll icon legend, because, to me, he's just Carlos. So it’s a great job. But I don't really think about it that much. And then when I do it’s like, ‘Oh yeah, that weird,’" said Rietveld.
As Santana's music director, Reitveld helped run the show on stage, while Honolulu's Libby Fabro is the main man behind the scenes, working as Santana's road manager for the last 13 years.
“I get them everywhere. They follow me. I take them on tour. I put them in cars. I put them in planes. I take them to hotels. I get them to the venue. They don't have to pay. I send them schedules and then they follow up. Carlos is a sweetheart and he loves Hawaii. He had a home in Maui for a long time. Now he lives on Kauai and spends as much time as he can there," Fabro said.
While not on tour, Fabro makes it back to his home on the Big Island. Carlos' nickname for him is 1,000 rainbows and the name for his summer tour was 1,001 rainbows, in reference to Hawaii.
Rietveld grew up on Oahu and spent two years at the UH school of music.
“I was a jazz DJ. My name was Deacon Blues and I had a jazz show in the middle of the night, for all the guys up studying. KTUH, those days were great," Reitveld reminisced.
While Rietveld didn't know anyone who died in the Maui wildfires, one of the first fatalities identified was musician Buddy Jantoc, who reportedly once toured with Santana.
"It devastated me, and I didn't live on Maui. So to them I just say keep holding on. There's a lot of good people out there and we're all trying to help whatever we can do. So just reach out to whoever you can. Because everyone is here for you," Rietveld said.