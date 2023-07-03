Hawaii takes steps in addressing doctor shortage joining Interstate Medical Licensure Compact

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii took a major step toward resolving its longstanding doctor shortage with the adoption of Senate Bill 674, aimed at improving access to healthcare in Hawaii.
The purpose of the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact — which the new law allows Hawaii to join — will enable doctors from member states to more easily practice across state lines, without having to deal with costly, time-consuming and redundant obstacles.
The Hawaii Medical Association (HMA) and other physician groups say the compact will greatly meet the challenge of a doctor shortage.
"And what its going to do is expedite the pathway for licensed physicians in other states to become licensed in Hawaii, this is a vetted very accurate comprehensive do your due diligence compact," said HMA President Angela M. Pratt, MD.
The new law allows Hawaii to enter into the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact (IMLC) that is already in effect in 37 other states. The IMLC enables doctors from member states to more easily practice in the Islands, either in person or via telehealth.
“The strong advantage to using the compact the medical practice act of Hawaii remains in effect without regard to where the physican is located but its related to where the patient is located so that’s one of the big advantages,” said IMLC Executive Director, Marschall Smith.
Other states that joined the compact saw a 10% increase in the number of physicians who can practice in their state.
"Physicians are hard to recruit. There are shortages nationally, especially in rural areas. So it’s a challenge to bring physicians in, so this will help us bring physicians in, certainly for those short-term urgent situations," said Healthcare Association of Hawaii CEO Hilton Raethel.
The IMLC paves the way for more physicians to join Hawaii's medical workforce, with the state taking a significant stride toward a healthier and more vibrant future.