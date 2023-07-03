 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawaii takes steps in addressing doctor shortage joining Interstate Medical Licensure Compact

  • Updated
  • 0
Doctor Geneirc
Courtesy: Online Marketing via Unsplash

Hawaii has taken a major step in addressing its doctor shortage. A new law allows the state to join the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact, allowing physicians who are licensed in other states an expedited process to become licensed in Hawaii.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii took a major step toward resolving its longstanding doctor shortage with the adoption of Senate Bill 674, aimed at improving access to healthcare in Hawaii.

The purpose of the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact — which the new law allows Hawaii to join — will enable doctors from member states to more easily practice across state lines, without having to deal with costly, time-consuming and redundant obstacles.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to Cyip@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred