Hawai'i Symphony Orchestra opens Sheraton Starlight Festival at the Waikiki Shell

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra will be performing a four-concert series at the Waikīkī Shell this summer, and you won’t want to miss it.
To celebrate Hawaiʻi’s unique outdoor venue, the local orchestra company will be hosting its upcoming Sheraton Starlight Festival at the Waikīkī Shell, through July and August.
This summer-time concert series is perfect for any visitors or locals looking for something to do in July or August —especially if they’re music lovers.
“The Sheraton Starlight Festival has been one of our most popular concert series for local families,” said Dave Moss, president and CEO of HSO.
The first performance is Women Rock on Saturday, July 15 at the Waikīkī Shell. Showcasing the jams of female artists like Carole King, Tina Turner, Janis Joplin, Aretha Franklin, Joan Jett, Pat Benatar, Heart, Carly Simon and more, this will truly be a showcase of the biggest hits created by some of the world’s top rockstars.
Sarah Hicks, who was raised in Honolulu before guest conducting some of the top orchestras in the world, such as the Melbourne Symphony, Tokyo Philharmonic and the National Symphony Orchestra, will be leading this once-in-a-lifetime show.
Hicks will return to conduct a beautiful merging between song and dance at the Symphonic Dances event on July 22.
Working in conjunction with the Hawaiʻi Ballet Theatre, this night’s performance will be all about blending music with movement. Mira Tsunoda, a winner of HSO’s 2023 Nā Hōkū ‘Ōpio Young Stars music competition, will also be performing on alto sax.
The following Sheraton Starlight Festival event, takes place on Aug. 5. It will truly be a momentous occasion as Dane Lam, HSO’s first-ever music director, officially takes to the podium for the first time in his career at the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra.
The show will be a mashup of some of Lam’s favorite pieces from series yet to come in the symphony’s 2023-2024 season, and attendees can expect to hear bits and pieces of the yet-to-be-performed Halekulani Masterworks season, HapaSymphony series and Films in Concert series.
Ending the Sheraton Starlight Festival with a bang, JoAnn Falletta, HSO’s conductor emeritus, will take to the stage on Aug. 12 and bring her audience to the opera. Regarded as “one of the finest conductors of her generation,” by the New York Times, Falletta will be performing select operatic canons, from Wagner’s epic “Ring Cycle” to Strauss’s “Suite from Der Rosenkavalier.”