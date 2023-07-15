 Skip to main content
Hawai'i Symphony Orchestra opens Sheraton Starlight Festival at the Waikiki Shell

The Hawaii Symphony performs under the stars at the Waikiki Shell for its Starlight Festival Series.

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra will be performing a four-concert series at the Waikīkī Shell this summer, and you won’t want to miss it.

To celebrate Hawaiʻi’s unique outdoor venue, the local orchestra company will be hosting its upcoming Sheraton Starlight Festival at the Waikīkī Shell, through July and August.

