Hawaii Symphony Orchestra hosting 'Symphony of the Hawaii Forests' show for 4th-12th grade students

...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU THROUGH 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Oahu.
* WHEN...Through 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy showers and thunderstorms will continue to be possible
over Oahu through tonight, bringing periods of heavy rainfall
to both leeward and windward communities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 'Symphony of the Hawaii Forests' is coming to the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra on April 20 and April 21, thanks to a collaboration between the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW), the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, Hālau ʻŌhiʻa and others.
The show will weave together music, art, science, and storytelling, and includes orchestral performances to animations of ka'ao (legendary stories), hula, and student artwork.
The goal of the performance is designed to strengthen students' relationships, or pilina, with the forests, the arts, and each other.
“This project is a symphony in so many ways, not just musically,” said Dr. Takuma Itoh, University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa Professor of Music and project lead. “So many members of our community came together to make this a possibility. It celebrates our forests of Hawai‘i musically, artistically, culturally, and scientifically, and hopefully resonates with students and people from all walks of life.”
The shows are free to students, teachers, and chaperones, thanks to support from the U.S. Forest Service, Hawaii State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, and DOFAW.
“The upcoming set of performances is designed to spark new discussions about ways to support and appreciate forests and inspire citizen-led action to plant and care for trees,” said Dr. Heather McMillen, Urban and Community Forester with DOFAW. “Although native forests and trees in our neighborhoods have been declining due to habitat loss, drought, and wildfire ̶ forests are resilient. There are many things each of us can do to support trees and forests.”
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.