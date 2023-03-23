 Skip to main content
Hawaii Symphony Orchestra hosting 'Symphony of the Hawaii Forests' show for 4th-12th grade students

Hawaii Symphony Orchestra hosting 'Symphony of the Hawaii Forests' show for 4th-12th grade students

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 'Symphony of the Hawaii Forests' is coming to the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra on April 20 and April 21, thanks to a collaboration between the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW), the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, Hālau ʻŌhiʻa and others. 

The show will weave together music, art, science, and storytelling, and includes orchestral performances to animations of ka'ao (legendary stories), hula, and student artwork. 

Digital Content Producer

Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.

