Hawaii Supreme Court suspends attorney for "failing to cooperate" amid misconduct complaints

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
On December 15, 2022, the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court immediately and indefinitely suspended from the practice of law, Honolulu Attorney Moanike’ala Ruth Crowell for her failure to cooperate with the Office of Disciplinary Counsel in the investigation of multiple complaints of misconduct.
Crowell's suspension is the result of her "failure to cooperate with the [Hawaii Supreme Court] Office of Disciplinary Counsel in the investigation of multiple complaints of misconduct".
The suspension is effective immediately and indefinitely, and Crowell cannot retain any additional clients, and cannot practice as an attorney for her existing clients and ongoing cases. Crowell "must notify existing clients of her inability to act as an attorney," the statement said.
According to her website, Moani R. Crowell and Associates, she practiced in criminal defense and family law.
Crowell was admitted to the Hawaii bar in 2010, after graduating from the William S. Richardson School of Law.