Hawaii Supreme Court suspends attorney for "failing to cooperate" amid misconduct complaints

Moani Crowell

On December 15, 2022, the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court immediately and indefinitely suspended from the practice of law, Honolulu Attorney Moanike’ala Ruth Crowell for her failure to cooperate with the Office of Disciplinary Counsel in the investigation of multiple complaints of misconduct.

 https://www.moanicrowell.com/

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Supreme Court has suspended Honolulu Attorney Moanike'ala Ruth Crowell, they announced in a statement on December 15. 

Crowell's suspension is the result of her "failure to cooperate with the [Hawaii Supreme Court] Office of Disciplinary Counsel in the investigation of multiple complaints of misconduct".

