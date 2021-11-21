Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawaii suppliers warn customers to be flexible when buying alcohol

  • Updated
  • 0
Liquor Store Hilo

Ryan Kadota with Kadota Liquor in Hilo says the liquor supply could be disrupted because of a supply-chain issue nationwide.

A nationwide supply shortage is causing distribution concerns in Hawaii, particularly when it comes to cocktails for Thanksgiving.

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A nationwide supply shortage is causing distribution concerns in Hawaii, particularly when it comes to cocktails for Thanksgiving.

Some suppliers are asking customers to be flexible when buying alcohol.

Ryan Kadota with Kadota Liquor in Hilo says this is because of a supply-chain issue nationwide.

"A lot of our regular items may not be in stock but don't get me wrong the shelves are not empty. They are not bare. There are a lot of alternative things," Kadota said.

Kadota added if you're set on getting a certain item, he recommends calling the store before you go to make sure they have it in stock.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you