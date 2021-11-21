Hawaii suppliers warn customers to be flexible when buying alcohol By Eddie Dowd Eddie Dowd Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Nov 21, 2021 Nov 21, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ryan Kadota with Kadota Liquor in Hilo says the liquor supply could be disrupted because of a supply-chain issue nationwide. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A nationwide supply shortage is causing distribution concerns in Hawaii, particularly when it comes to cocktails for Thanksgiving. HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A nationwide supply shortage is causing distribution concerns in Hawaii, particularly when it comes to cocktails for Thanksgiving.Some suppliers are asking customers to be flexible when buying alcohol.Ryan Kadota with Kadota Liquor in Hilo says this is because of a supply-chain issue nationwide."A lot of our regular items may not be in stock but don't get me wrong the shelves are not empty. They are not bare. There are a lot of alternative things," Kadota said.Kadota added if you're set on getting a certain item, he recommends calling the store before you go to make sure they have it in stock. People could pay more for booze because of a nationwide alcohol supply chain backlog By Nicole Tam Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ryan Kadota Supplier Commerce Economics Hilo Shortage Hawaii Supply Distribution Liquor Alohol Thanksgiving Holidays Alcohol Eddie Dowd Reporter As someone who grew up in foster care, the only thing that mattered to me was finding love and belonging. Being able to connect with the community as a reporter in Hawaii is why I do what I do. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Eddie Dowd Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV Local TSA on which foods can be checked, carried through security Updated 4 hrs ago Hydrography DLNR unveils the first free, reef friendly sunscreen at Hapuna Bay State Recreational area Updated Nov 20, 2021 Medicine 4 new COVID-related deaths, 218 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Nov 20, 2021 COVID-19 CVS Health announces COVID-19 booster dose availability Updated Nov 20, 2021 Video Maui Health Manager Chrissy Miller discusses COVID-19 booster shots Updated Nov 20, 2021 Local Kauai woman bitten by shark off Mala Wharf in Lahaina Updated Nov 8, 2021 Recommended for you