 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawaii students announced as rodeo winners

  • Updated
  • 0

A big congratulations and good luck to the 16 kids -- heading to nationals to represent Hawaii in rodeo!

Sixteen keiki and high schoolers are heading to nationals after winning their respective competitions at the Hawaii High School Rodeo Association’s Junior High State Finals Rodeo. 

The annual event was held over the weekend at CJM Country Stables in Poipu on Kauai’s South Shore, which was the first time it’s been held on the Garden Isle.

It's time to rodeo up Kaua'i | Paniolo Heritage Rodeo returns for 21st year

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred