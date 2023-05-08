Hawaii students announced as rodeo winners By KITV Web Staff May 8, 2023 May 8, 2023 Updated 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A big congratulations and good luck to the 16 kids -- heading to nationals to represent Hawaii in rodeo! Sixteen keiki and high schoolers are heading to nationals after winning their respective competitions at the Hawaii High School Rodeo Association’s Junior High State Finals Rodeo. The annual event was held over the weekend at CJM Country Stables in Poipu on Kauai’s South Shore, which was the first time it’s been held on the Garden Isle.The events included barrel racing, roping and goat tying. 5:01+4 It's time to rodeo up Kaua'i | Paniolo Heritage Rodeo returns for 21st yearThis is a huge achievement for kids who do rodeo!The National Junior High Finals Rodeo is scheduled for June 18-24 in Georgia. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rodeos Hawaii High School Rodeo Association Hawaii More From KITV 4 Island News Local Maui Fire Department extinguishes Lahaina fire on Wednesday Jan 26, 2022 News Saturday Morning Weather - Flood Watch Still in Effect Statewide Feb 18, 2023 Local Hawaii residents urged to surrender unused, expired medication on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Updated Apr 30, 2022 Local $294 Million in refunds will be given to Hawaii taxpayers Updated Oct 26, 2022 COVID-19 Testing, vigilance urged after Molokai sees record-high COVID cases Updated Dec 29, 2021 Aging Well Aging Well: Acupuncture helps some seniors with pain relief and depression Updated Oct 4, 2022 Recommended for you