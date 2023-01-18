Hawaii State Legislature opens

Hawaii's state legislature opens.
First the first time in nearly three years, members of the public were allowed to be a part of it.
After being closed to the public during the pandemic, a crowd filled the gallery as the 2023 session opened.
New lawmakers were announced and all then sworn in.
During opening remarks, leaders talked about some of the issues they will be working on: including more financial help for Hawaii's low and middle income families, stepping up renewable energy efforts and protecting our parks, beaches and trails.
"Visitors should be paying for their impact on our natural resources," said Senate President Ron Kouchi.
"We want to impose a user fee on visitors who use parks, state trails and other state resources," stated House Speaker Scott Saiki.
Along with scheduled performances for the opening day program, there were a few disruptions to the day's speeches. Including a lighthearted moment in the Senate.
"Ok, I've looked at my notes and I've talked about how I loved the Governor and Lt. Governor," said Kouchi, drawing laughter from the audience. Which was followed by a hug for him by Hawaii Governor Josh Green.
There was also a more serious disruption during House Speaker Saiki's opening remarks. A protestor started yelling loudly and refused to leave or quiet down. He was eventually removed from the State Capitol.
"I believe the State Capitol, especially the rotunda, is where we should have protests and demonstrations. I totally believe in that," said Saiki afterwards.
Members of the public will also get to voice their opinions in person again. Public testimony in committee hearings will be allowed over proposed bills.
Now that the pomp, pageantry and even protests are over, lawmakers will start wading through the hundreds of bills submitted for this legislative session.
