Hawaii State Capitol welcomes public back for 13th annual ‘Art at the Capitol’ event

HONOLULU (KITV4) – After going virtual in 2021 due to COVID-19, the Hawaii State Capitol is welcoming the public back for the 13th annual “Art at the Capitol” event.
This free public event gives the public the opportunity to enjoy state legislature's collection of public artwork that adorn the halls and their offices.
“After cancelling this event in 2020, and then switching to a virtual format last year, we are excited to welcome the public back to the State Capitol for this special event,” said Sen. Brian Taniguchi.
The event is scheduled for Friday April 1 from 5 p.m. -7 p.m. there will be no formal program and a QR code will be posted at various locations so, the public can download the “Art at the Capitol” booklet.
The Honolulu Youth Symphony will be providing music throughout the night, and the Ballet Hawaii will also be performing in the Rotunda from 5:45 p.m. – 6 p.m.
“It’s a little-known secret that, in each office, there are beautiful pieces of local art displayed on the walls. This event lets us switch the focus away from politics for a night, enjoy each other’s presence, and allows us to highlight and celebrate the creatives in our community,” said Rep. Cedric Gates.
Parking for the public will be available at Iolani Palace until 7:30 p.m. Friday night. There will also be parking available at the Department of Health’s public lot on the corner of Beretania and Punchbowl.
The public is asked to enter the building on the Rotunda level. Proof of identification is required for entry and masks are recommended. Proof of vaccination is not required.