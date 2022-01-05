Hawaii State Capitol to remain closed due rise in COVID cases 

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 715 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 411 PM HST, radar indicated slow-moving heavy showers over
southern Oahu, with rain falling at a rate of 2 inches per
hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Waimalu, Honolulu, Moanalua, Kalihi, Salt Lake, Halawa, Aiea,
Pearl City, Waipahu, as well as Makiki and Kaimuki.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 715 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
Weather Alert
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI
OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI AND THE BIG ISLAND...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU
AND MOLOKAI...
.Large, long-period north and northwest swells will combine to
produce high surf along exposed shorelines. The north swell will
slowly fade tonight, likely dropping surf below advisory level for
north facing shores of the Big Island by Thursday morning.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 15 to 20 feet along north facing shores...lowering
to 10 to 14 feet by Thursday morning for north facing shores of
the Big Island. Surf between 12 to 16 feet along west facing
shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai.
* WHERE...North and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and
Molokai, as well as north facing shores of Maui and the Big
Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Kauai Waters, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Hawaii State Capitol will remain closed to the public due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
The State Capitol was to re-open in January but the decision was made to keep it closed to help minimize the spread of the virus.
“The decision to keep the building closed was a difficult one and was made to minimize the spread of COVID-19 among members, staff, visitors, and other building occupants. The building status will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks,” noted House Speaker Saiki.
For now, Senate and House floor sessions and hearings will be held remotely.
“It was our intent to reopen the Capitol from January 3, 2022, but with Delta and Omicron variant positive COVID-19 cases in the several thousand, the Senate is in agreement with the House of Representatives that in an abundance of caution, the Capitol should not be opened at the present time,” said Senate President Kouchi.