Hawaii State Capitol to re-open to the public on Monday

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Due to the decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the state has announced that the Hawaii State Capitol will re-open to the general public, effective Mar. 7.
“We’re very pleased to be able to welcome the public back to the State Capitol, and to hold in-person meetings again”, said Gov. David Ige.
On Mar. 7, visitors will be able to enter the Hawaii State Capitol from one of two entrances, the basement rotunda entrance and the first-floor rotunda, street level.
Security guards will be operating a new screening process at each entry point, where visitors will be asked for their photo ID cards and proof of vaccination or documentation of a negative COVID-19 test result received within 72 hours of entering.
Visitors who meet the requirements will receive a daily sticker that must be worn at all times while at the State Capitol. Face masks are also required at this time.
“State operations continued throughout the pandemic, and departments and agencies serviced the public by appointment or through a managed process. Starting Monday, individuals may enter state facilities to conduct their business, after showing required documentation,” said Curt Otaguro, state comptroller.
Entry procedures will remain in place through at least Mar. 25 and will vary by department.