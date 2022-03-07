Hawaii state and local leaders react to Pentagon's announcement of plans to permanently close Red Hill

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- US Department of Defense officials announced Monday it will permanently shut down the controversial Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility on Oahu.
The Navy's underground storage tanks have been at the center of an ongoing crisis on the island after fuel contaminated the drinking water for thousands of residents.
The announcement was met with overwhelming support from state and local lawmakers. Here are some of the statements that have been released so far:
Gov. David Ige:
“This is great news for the people of Hawaiʻi. Our national defense begins with the health and safety of our people, and there are better solutions for strategic fueling today than there were when the Red Hill storage facility was built. We look forward to working with the Navy to safely defuel and permanently close the storage facility.”
U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono:
“I strongly support the Department of Defense’s decision to close the Red Hill facility, which I have been urging them to do for weeks. I have said from day one that ensuring the health and safety of the residents of Oahu is my top priority and I share the community’s big sigh of relief with this news. For weeks, I have taken every opportunity to call on the Department of Defense to shut down Red Hill. I would like to commend leadership at the Department of Defense—especially Deputy Secretary Hicks, with whom I have been in weekly contact over the last few months—for reaching the conclusion that shutting down this facility is the right thing to do for the people of Hawaii and for our environment. The military plays a vital role in Hawaii and it is important we work together going forward.
There is a lot of work to do, including defueling the tanks safely and the long term cleanup efforts that will be required to close down the facility. I will continue to work very closely with the DoD, the Environmental Protection Agency and the State of Hawaii to make sure this happens.
Additionally, as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I will work closely with DoD to ensure the Department has the resources to develop and implement a long-term plan to ensure we are able to meet the strategic fuel reserve needs of the Indo-Pacific Region and protect national security as the nation shifts to a more distributed force posture in the Pacific.”
U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz:
“There will be challenges ahead, but make no mistake: Red Hill will be shut down. In order to implement this decision, we’re going to have to provide additional resources and hold DoD’s feet to the fire through congressional oversight. I will continue to work with our federal and state partners to see this through.”
U.S. Rep Ed Case:
“Secretary of Defense Austin’s directive today that the Navy proceed to defuel and close Red Hill is exactly the right decision for assuring both safe drinking water and national security.
It is painfully clear that protecting the natural resource of our aquifer cannot be assured through the continuation of Red Hill. It is also clear that other fuel storage distribution strategies will fulfill our real national security needs in this difficult century for the Indo-Pacific.
As the Secretary said, this will be a multi-step process. But I am convinced of the Defense Department’s good-faith commitment to work through it as quickly and safely as possible.
My own efforts in Congress will continue to be focused on working with all concerned to achieve these goals and, through my House Appropriations Committee and otherwise, to secure the necessary major funding required for both defueling and closing Red Hill and providing for our continued national security through other means of bulk fuel storage.”
U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele:
“Earlier this morning, I received the call I had been hoping to receive: Admiral Aquilino, Commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command informed me that the Secretary of Defense had approved the permanent shut down of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.
Today is a historic day in Hawaiʻi – it is a day of both relief and celebration. It is proof that when we come together, as a community, change is possible. It is proof that when we come together to work towards a common good, we can make a difference.
I would like to mahalo to my colleagues in the Hawaiʻi Congressional Delegation and former colleagues in the Hawaiʻi State Legislature. I also want to thank Ernie Lau and the Board of Water Supply for their courage and leadership. I would also like to send a huge mahalo to the community members and the families who stood on the front line of this issue. Your work and dedication was an inspiration, not only to Hawaiʻi, but across the United States, and it is because of you that we are here today.
I fully support the Department of Defense in its decision to permanently defuel and permanently close the World War II-era fuel storage tanks at Red Hill. This is a much-needed and overdue step, but it is in no way an end to the Department’s obligations to the people of Hawaiʻi on this issue.
It is imperative that the Department of Defense guarantee funding for full remediation of Oʻahu’s aquifer.
The community has been loud and clear: ola i ka wai. Water is life.
At this point, the extent of contamination and environmental damage is not yet known. We know fuel continues to drip, as we speak, from the rock formations into our fresh water aquifer right now. Our federal government must commit to seeing the full remediation of this precious resource through - and restore the fresh, pure drinking water for the people of Hawaiʻi.
I encourage the Department of Defense to work quickly - and with the utmost care - to relocate the millions of gallons of fuel and shut down these tanks.
We will fully expect the continued partnership from the Department to restore the aquifer to its prior state - clean and safe - as it was prior to contamination.
While today is truly a day to celebrate, we must do so with cautious optimism. For while today may signal the end of the Red Hill as a fuel storage facility, it is only the beginning of the hard work ahead.
We must hold the Navy accountable. We must make sure that the impacted resources are fully remediated, and we must make sure that the families that have suffered health impacts receive the care and support they need in the months and years ahead.
Our work is not yet done.
But we have seen how this extraordinary community, working with dedicated federal and state leaders, can truly help to create a better Hawaiʻi.”
Hawaii Sen. Jarret Keohokalole:
“I applaud Defense Secretary Austin’s decision to defuel and permanently shut down Red Hill. Now we can begin the difficult work with the Navy of addressing impacts to our communities and water resources without worrying about future spills from Red Hill.
For months, elected officials at every level of government have called upon the federal government to close the facility and I am pleased that our voices were finally heard today by the Pentagon.
This is an important step toward repairing the relationship between the Navy and the community."
Hawaii Department of Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char:
“We’re pleased with the Secretary of Defense’s decision to do the right thing for the people and environment of Hawaiʻi. This decision comes late for the Navy water system users who have borne the greatest burden of this humanitarian disaster, but it’s nevertheless reassuring that the imminent threat posed by this troubled facility will finally be addressed. We are anxiously awaiting receipt of the DOD’s written plan and a path forward to ensure independence of the Navy’s contractor.”
Deputy Director of Environmental Health Kathleen Ho:
“We’re encouraged by the Secretary of Defense’s promise of an action plan for safe and expeditious defueling of the Red Hill facility. On behalf of the people and environment of Hawaiʻi, we will remain vigilant to hold the Navy accountable to render the drinking water supply safe and to address future contamination concerns.”
Hawaii Speaker of the House Scott Saiki:
"The U.S. Department of Defense's decision to permanently close Red Hill is the right decision. This decision will protect Oahu's water supply and residents. The House of Representatives will work with the Navy to implement the closure."
Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters:
“The decision by the Biden Administration to permanently shut down the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility is what the Honolulu City Council has been fighting for, right alongside the community. Mahalo to Honolulu Board of Water Supply Manager and Chief Engineer Ernie Lau for his steadfast commitment to our water. We look forward to seeing how the U.S. Navy will continue to work with our residents, the Board of Water Supply, and elected officials to ensure the protection of our wai.”
Board of Water Supply Manager and Chief Engineer Ernie Lau:
“This announcement is a step in the right direction, and we know there is a lot of work to do in the days and months ahead to defuel the tanks and permanently shut the facility down. We have only reached this point through the good work and team efforts by our community, various organizations, and the support of our elected officials at all levels. This decision has been a long time coming and we look forward to the final outcome.
We need a timeline from the Navy which identifies when the defueling and decommissioning of the facility will be completed. Assuming that the Navy is committed to defueling, we expect that the Navy will dismiss their state and federal challenges to the Dept. of Health’s Emergency Order. Further, we assume that the Navy will withdraw their permit application to operate the tanks. We ask that the Navy confirm that they will take these actions.”