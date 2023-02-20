 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON
FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 330 PM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 119 PM HST, radar indicated areas of heavy rain
diminishing over windward Oahu and persisting over central
and western Oahu. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches
per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
the entire island of Oahu.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 330 PM HST if flooding;
persists.

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East to southeast winds 15 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Leeward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Hawaii singers advance to next round of American Idol auditions

  • Updated
  • 0
Courtesy: ABC

American Idol is back and this season two Oahu natives are vying for the top spot.

On the season premiere Sunday night, 18-year-old Iam Tongi of Kahuku and 21-year-old Lyric Medeiros of Honolulu auditioned in front of judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.

