Hawaii singers advance to next round of American Idol auditions

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON
FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 330 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 119 PM HST, radar indicated areas of heavy rain
diminishing over windward Oahu and persisting over central
and western Oahu. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches
per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
the entire island of Oahu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 330 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East to southeast winds 15 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Leeward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
American Idol is back and this season two Oahu natives are vying for the top spot.
On the season premiere Sunday night, 18-year-old Iam Tongi of Kahuku and 21-year-old Lyric Medeiros of Honolulu auditioned in front of judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.
Tongi, who now live in Seattle Washington, brought the judges to tears with his rendition of “Monsters” by James Blunt, dedicated to his late father, Rodney.
“I can tell he meant a lot to you,” Richie said as Tongi wiped tears from his face. “When you love so deeply, you feel so deeply. So what you’ve just given us right now is the fact that you love that man so much, we’re there with you.”
Medeiros, who is the daughter of singer Glenn Medeiros, sang “Love Me Like You Mean It” by Kelsea Ballerini and “Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood.
Both advanced to the next round of auditions in Hollywood.