Hawaii seniors nervous about US debt ceiling standoff affecting Social Security benefits

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen takes her seat to testify before the Senate Finance committee about the President's proposed budget request for the fiscal year 2024, Thursday, March 16, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Tens of thousands of people in Hawaii who rely on Social Security benefits, many of them, seniors, could be financially impacted if the government defaults.
That's the warning as President Joe Biden and congressional leaders are finding a way to raise or suspend the debt limit. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the debt limit could be reached sometime around June 1.
At age 95, Dorothy Mau wants to just enjoy life. Her monthly Social Security check helps her quite a bit to stay comfortable.
"I do rely on Social Security a lot. It is important we survive and keep our lives, our quality of life," said the Kaimuki resident.
Elder advocates warn there's a good chance Social Security benefits will be disrupted. Which leaves Mau "frustrated and scared. If you don't have the finances to pay for your living, where are you going to get your money from?"
Her son Byron, visiting from Maryland, is twice as concerned, for his mother- and for himself.
"We'd have to be home taking care of her, rather than someone else [taking care of her.] So many of us depend on Social Security. Half of my income is from Social Security. If I were to lose that, I won't be able to make my mortgage," said the retired Red Lobster worker.
At 69-years-old, he projects he'd have to leave the mainland and rely on his family for help. His plan would be: "With half your income gone, returning home to Hawaii. Maybe partner with my sisters and live with them?"
Savy Makalena is the CEO and Founder of Gimme A Break, a nonprofit to support caregivers. This is something she and her membership are watching closely.
"All of our community of caregivers is very concerned. The majority of our demographic are 60- to 70-years-old, myself included. A lot of us are at the age where it'll affect all of us," said the 65-year-old.
Senior advocates suggest people should be prepared in case their payments are interrupted.
"What you don't know, you don't know. My advice, always, is knowledge. The more knowledge you can get, the more you can understand it, the more you can learn, the better off you are in any situation," Makalena said.
Analysts suggest the government might still be able to make Social Security payments even in the event of a default. The Maus say they hope so, because have little financial room to maneuver.