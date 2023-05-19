 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawaii seniors nervous about US debt ceiling standoff affecting Social Security benefits

  • Updated
  • 0
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen takes her seat to testify before the Senate Finance committee about the President's proposed budget request for the fiscal year 2024, Thursday, March 16, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

 TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Tens of thousands of people in Hawaii who rely on Social Security benefits, many of them, seniors, could be financially impacted if the government defaults.

That's the warning as President Joe Biden and congressional leaders are finding a way to raise or suspend the debt limit. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the debt limit could be reached sometime around June 1.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred