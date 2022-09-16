Hawaii Senator Kurt Fevella calls for criminal penalties for false reporting following beach park incident

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Senate Minority leader Kurt Fevella (District 19) is calling on the Honolulu Police Department to pursue criminal penalties for false reporting to law enforcement, following an alleged incident that occurred on September 7.
On the night of Wednesday, September 7, first responders arrived at a homeless encampment near One'ula Beach Park, following a 911 call that a male had been shot. But according to a letter from Fevella to HPD Chief Joe Logan, this was not the case.
In the letter, Senator Fevella explained, “I was present at the scene of this incident, and I have since learned from community members the male victim (who goes by the name of "Felix") falsely informed authorities about his injuries which were instead self-sustained while clearing kiawe shrubs and trees with a hammer.”
He went on to state, “My concern is that due to one person's alleged false report, law enforcement resources were wasted and more specifically directed away from the legitimate needs of others in the community of ‘Ewa Beach and elsewhere in the City and County of Honolulu.”
The senator is also concerned that incidents of false reporting can leave an impression about the safety of the ‘Ewa Beach community that is not always the case.
False reporting is currently punishable as a misdemeanor.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.