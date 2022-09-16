 Skip to main content
Hawaii Senator Kurt Fevella calls for criminal penalties for false reporting following beach park incident

  • Updated
  • 0
HPD car generic

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Senate Minority leader Kurt Fevella (District 19) is calling on the Honolulu Police Department to pursue criminal penalties for false reporting to law enforcement, following an alleged incident that occurred on September 7.

On the night of Wednesday, September 7, first responders arrived at a homeless encampment near One'ula Beach Park, following a 911 call that a male had been shot. But according to a letter from Fevella to HPD Chief Joe Logan, this was not the case. 

Download PDF Senator Kurt Fevella letter to HPD Police Chief on false reporting to authorities

