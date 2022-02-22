 Skip to main content
Hawaii Senate passes bill banning fundraisers during session

State Capitol

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- State lawmakers have been raking in millions from fundraisers they've been holding during when the legislature is in session. But on Tuesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced a bill that aims to put an end to the practice.

The measure aims to rebuild the public's trust after ex-lawmakers Ty Cullen and J. Kalani English pleaded guilty last week for taking bribes in exchange for shaping legislation while in office.

The Senate Judiciary committee listened to testimony on the bill. Republican Sen. Kurt Fevella objected to it.

"A lot of people think it's very easy, because you are an incumbent money just falls out of the sky, and money don't come out of the sky without hard work,” Fevella said.

Fevella said all lawmakers should not be put in the same basket.

But those supporting the bill say amendments need to be added to give the measure more punch -- by adding no solicitation or acceptance of campaign contributions at any time during the session.

The committee unanimously approved the bill 7-0. The measure now goes before the full Senate for consideration.

Committee Chair Sen. Karl Rhoads told KITV4 he anticipates the bill will pass the full Senate before heading to the State House.

