Hawaii Senate considers name change for local elementary school

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Monday at the capitol, a potential name change for a Honolulu elementary school was brought to the Hawai’i Senate.
The Senate Committee on Education heard testimony from those both in support of and against the name change of Noelani Elementary School to President Barack Obama Noelani Elementary School.
Those supporting the change noted Obama's Hawaiian roots and his having attended kindergarten at Noelani, as well as his importance as our first and only president of color. Those in opposition said changing this school name is not only unnecessary–but unacceptable–as it continues the trend of removing traditional Hawaiian names from local schools.
Naming is very important. culturally in Hawaii, it’s very important,” said Senator Herbert M. ‘Tim’ Richards, III. “So, it’s not something that any community should take cavalierly–they should do it with thought, and it should come from the community first.”
The Department of Education testified and said the renaming of any school must go through a rigorous process through the School Community Council for a collaborative decision along with community member input.
A Hawaiian sense of place is critical to place names—that’s part of our cultural makeup,” said Assistant Superintendent of the Hawaii Department of Education’s Office of Facilities and Operations, Randall Tanaka. “I think it’s important. But it’s all American history, also. So, the community will decide.”
Other testifiers pointed to the renaming of Central Middle School last year back to its original name of Ke’elikolani Middle School as an example of how this process should go.
The Senate chose to defer the decision to the council's renaming process for consideration.
