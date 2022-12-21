Hawaii sees dip in airline arrivals

This time of year is typically a busy travel season in the islands.
But instead of getting more visitors as we get closer to Christmas, there's been a recent decrease in tourists.
There are many reasons why travelers come here over the holidays, including a break from the cold weather, and extended time off for families. For many Hawaii businesses, the holidays can be a big boost to their bottom line.
"This is going to be one of the busiest times of the year," said Takuma Lathrop, President of Tsuru Tan Ton.
Tsuru Tan Ton, at the Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center, is not just fully staffed, it has even more workers preparing and serving udon than before the pandemic.
That is because, even though its in the heart of Waikiki, it also caters to locals.
In fact, the lunch crowd on this Wednesday was about half visitors and half Hawaii residents.
"We are exceeding pre-COVID numbers. We are supported by a local following. We offer kama'aina offers to bring the local crowds in," added Lathrop.
"We've been seeing a lot of local support," stated Vice President of Stussy Hawaii Brockton Kodama.
How much has that local support helped Stussy Hawaii?
"We've been seeing it quadrupling from before the pandemic. In fact, the support really got us through the pandemic. We don't know who is going to be coming in - whether international, from Japan, or the mainland. The only ones we can rely on are local people," added Kodama.
Because of the mix of clientele, those businesses have not been hurt by the recent drop in airline arrivals. Which increased for much of December, then dipped over the past week.
Part of the reason for fewer passengers, could be rising concerns over a recession on the mainland.
"There is concern if we will go into a recession, and if that will impact travel going forward," said Hawaiian Airlines CEO Peter Ingram.
Internationally, a poor exchange rate is also making a Hawaiian vacation even more expensive.
"Every key country that feeds business into Hawaii: Japan, China, South Korea, etc. all their currencies are much, much weaker than the dollar," said Halekulani Group COO Peter Shainlin.
Meanwhile staying in Hawaii hotels has become more expensive.
Last month's average Waikiki hotel room rate increased nearly 20% since last year.
Jumping from $206 a room/per night to $246.
While occupancy rates still remain below pre-pandemic levels.
Even with the latest dip in airline arrivals, hoteliers are still expecting a strong holiday season according to the Hawaii Tourism and Lodging Association. Members are optimistic for 2023, when we should also see a widespread return of Japanese travelers.