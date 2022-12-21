Hawaii sees dip in airline arrivals during the holidays

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 12 feet, subsiding to 8 to 10 feet Thursday.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, and Big Island Windward
Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This time of year is typically a busy travel season in the islands.
But instead of getting more visitors as we get closer to Christmas, there's been a recent decrease in tourists.
There are many reasons why travelers come here over the holidays, including a break from the cold weather, and extended time off for families. For many Hawaii businesses, the holidays can be a big boost to their bottom line.
"This is going to be one of the busiest times of the year," said Takuma Lathrop, President of Tsuru Tan Ton.
"We've been seeing a lot of local support," stated Vice President of Stussy Hawaii Brockton Kodama.
How much has that local support helped Stussy Hawaii?
"We've been seeing it quadrupling from before the pandemic. In fact, the support really got us through the pandemic. We don't know who is going to be coming in - whether international, from Japan, or the mainland. The only ones we can rely on are local people," added Kodama.
Because of the mix of clientele, those businesses have not been hurt by the recent drop in airline arrivals. Which increased for much of December, then dipped over the past week.
Part of the reason for fewer passengers, could be rising concerns over a recession on the mainland.
"There is concern if we will go into a recession, and if that will impact travel going forward," said Hawaiian Airlines CEO Peter Ingram.
Internationally, a poor exchange rate is also making a Hawaiian vacation even more expensive.
"Every key country that feeds business into Hawaii: Japan, China, South Korea, etc. all their currencies are much, much weaker than the dollar," said Halekulani Group COO Peter Shainlin.
Meanwhile staying in Hawaii hotels has become more expensive.
Last month's average Waikiki hotel room rate increased nearly 20% since last year.
Jumping from $206 a room/per night to $246.
While occupancy rates still remain below pre-pandemic levels.
Even with the latest dip in airline arrivals, hoteliers are still expecting a strong holiday season according to the Hawaii Tourism and Lodging Association. Members are optimistic for 2023, when we should also see a widespread return of Japanese travelers.