Hawaii schools win top honors at the ‘Ōlelo Youth Xchange Video Competition

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Maui’s Baldwin High and Highlands Intermediate on Oahu took home the top prizes at the 20th Annual ‘Ōlelo Youth Exchange Student Video Competition Awards Gala.
The students were awarded at the Awards Gala was held on Tuesday, April 25, at the Hawaii Convention Center.
Baldwin High won the Expert category with their video “Family” and Highlands Intermediate took the Junior Expert category with “Embrace, Not Reject.”
Baldwin received a LiveU Solo Pro that’s worth $1,950 and will allow the students to create 4K-quality videos for future projects they make.
From over 600 videos that were entered into the competition, the 34 total winning schools were announced at the Awards Gala. A category of winners came from every county in Hawaii.
In addition to the film winners, Michelle Okinaka-Kwong from Waipahu Elementary School received the Second Annual Media Teacher Award in honor of recognizing the importance of media literacy in the keiki’s education. She also won two round-trip tickets anywhere Alaska Airlines flies.
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.