Hawaii schools returning to pre-pandemic meal service, families encouraged to apply for free/reduced meals

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots, except north in Maalaea Bay.
Seas up to 10 feet in the Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward
Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Meal service at Hawaii schools will return to pre-pandemic operations for the upcoming school year, education officials said.
Hawaii State Department of Education (HIDOE) Superintendent Keith Hayashi is encouraging families to apply for free or reduced prices for school meals as the pre-pandemic policy only applied to eligible children.
The move to revert back to the former policy was made after the US Department of Agriculture’s free student meals waiver policy expired on June 30, 2022.
“We are grateful to have had this federal waiver that allowed our schools to support families throughout the pandemic with student meals at no cost,” Hayashi said in a press release.
“Our free summer meal program underway should provide families some time to transition back to normal school food services, and we strongly encourage those eligible for free and reduced-price meals to apply as soon as applications become available,” he added.
Families eligible for free and reduced-priced meals can apply via online applications at EZMealApp.com starting July 15. Paper applications will also be made available at schools. Applications can be submitted at any time during the year; however, HIDOE officials say families should allow the department 10 operating days to process applications.