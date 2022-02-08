 Skip to main content

Hawaii’s Safe Travels program will not require a booster shot

COVID-19 vaccine card generic

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A requirement for COVID-19 booster shots will not be added to Hawaii’s Safe Travels program, Gov. David Ige’s office announced Tuesday.

"There has been much speculation about booster requirements for travelers arriving in Hawaii. I want to emphasize that the program remains unchanged at this time and boosters will not be required for up-to-date status," Ige said.

In a press release issued just after 11 a.m., the governor’s office said after considering declining case counts in the state, as well as declining hospitalizations, the program will remain unchanged.

“In making this decision, we considered declining COVID-19 case counts in Hawai‘i, the continental U.S. and Europe. Hospitalizations have also dropped. In addition, we looked at Hawaiʻi’s robust vaccination rates and the continued push by businesses and organizations to get their employees vaccinated and boosted for the safety of their families and the community,” Ige said.

Tap here to learn more about the Safe Travels program.

The decision was made in collaboration with state health leaders, county mayors, tourism and retail leaders.

The governor said Hawaii will still keep in place its indoor mask mandate, as well as other rules such as showing proof of vaccination -- that means either two shots of Moderna or Pfizer or one dose of Johnson & Johnson.

And while the Safe Travels program will continue, Ige said the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) is working on identifying the criteria that would allow the state to safely end the program.

This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

