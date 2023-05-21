 Skip to main content
Hawaii’s Iam Tongi is your next American Idol

HOLLYWOOD (KITV4) -- Iam Tongi is your next American Idol!

The 18-year-old Kahuku native impressed all season long and captured America’s heart from the start with his unforgettable rendition of “Monsters” by James Blunt – a tribute to his late father, Rodney.

