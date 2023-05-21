Hawaii’s Iam Tongi is your next American Idol

HOLLYWOOD (KITV4) -- Iam Tongi is your next American Idol!
The 18-year-old Kahuku native impressed all season long and captured America’s heart from the start with his unforgettable rendition of “Monsters” by James Blunt – a tribute to his late father, Rodney.
Iam pushed through to the Top 3 on Mother’s Day with a special tribute to his mom. Iam was joined in the finals by singers Colin Stough and Megan Danielle.
Before the Grand Finale, Iam was treated to a homecoming for the ages in his hometown of Kahuku, complete with a parade and concert. With thousands in attendance and several musical guests, Iam put on a show that rippled across the Pacific.
With about 48 hours to go until the finals, Iam released his single “I’ll Be Seeing You.”
This one’s for you, dad. “I’ll Be Seeing You” is out now. It’s been such a special process making this song, and it really took a village to make it happen. Thank you to everyone involved, and everyone who has shown me support. I see you showing love and it means the world to me. pic.twitter.com/hxtzhx5lfv
Then, in the Grand Finale, Iam survived the first cut along with Megan.
In an emotionally-charged performance, Iam got to perform “Monsters” alongside James Blunt, with not a dry eye left in the room.
KITV4’s Mika Miyashima has been on the road and behind the scenes with Iam during his journey on American Idol. And on Thursday, June 1, KITV4 will air an hour-long special “I am Iam,” with exclusive stories and interviews you can only see on KITV4 Island News.
