Hawaii's first Atlantis Resort may be up in the air By Duane Shimogawa Mar 9, 2022 Mar 9, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The planned Atlantis Resort in West Oahu may be up in the air.The Hong Kong owner of two oceanfront parcels of land at the Ko Olina Resort, one of which is supposed be occupied by Hawaii's first Atlantis-branded resort, is up for sale.A sales listing by commercial real estate firm CBRE says these are the last two large-scale oceanfront resort development opportunities in Hawaii.The parcels are fully entitled, fee-simple and situated for a luxury resort development.Ko Olina Resort already is home to such big brand names as Disney, Four Seasons and Marriott.KITV4 has reached out to China Oceanwide, Atlantis and CBRE for comment, but so far we have not heard back.

Local China Oceanwide Holdings agrees to sell 20 acres of West Oahu parcel to Honolulu developer By Duane Shimogawa

Tags Atlantis Resort Ko Olina Resort Touristic Facilities Resort Hawaii Cbre Development Opportunity