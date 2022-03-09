 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawaii’s first Atlantis Resort may be up in the air

  • Updated
  • 0
Ko Olina
Courtesy: Ko Olina Resort

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The planned Atlantis Resort in West Oahu may be up in the air.

The Hong Kong owner of two oceanfront parcels of land at the Ko Olina Resort, one of which is supposed be occupied by Hawaii's first Atlantis-branded resort, is up for sale.

A sales listing by commercial real estate firm CBRE says these are the last two large-scale oceanfront resort development opportunities in Hawaii.

The parcels are fully entitled, fee-simple and situated for a luxury resort development.

Ko Olina Resort already is home to such big brand names as Disney, Four Seasons and Marriott.

KITV4 has reached out to China Oceanwide, Atlantis and CBRE for comment, but so far we have not heard back.

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK