Hawaii’s Children Action Network Training Program aimed at empowering residents in community leadership and advocacy for keiki

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt, except north in Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
The Children Action Network of Hawaii is hosting a free training program for parents interested in developing skills in civic engagement, community leadership, and advocacy.
The 20-week course from the Hawaii Parent Leadership Training Institute (PLTI) is now accepting applications from Hawaii residents who are interested in learning and understanding how to make positive changes in their communities.
Trainings will be offered in person on Oahu and Maui, and virtual sessions will also be available starting in September.
“Parents, caregivers, and residents statewide know the challenges facing their neighborhoods, schools, and communities,” said Deborah Zysman, Executive Director of Hawaiʻi Children’s Action Network. “Each year, we’re so inspired by the participants that come out of PLTI and generate impactful solutions for their communities.”
The training program has graduated nearly 100 alumni across the Islands since it began in 2015.
“It’s so important that parents, caregivers, and families can effectively use their voices and influence the laws, policies, and systems that affect their children and communities,” said Mele Andrade, HCAN’s Director of Family Engagement and Training. “By increasing civic engagement, we can improve outcomes for Hawaii's children and communities.”
All community members that are passionate about the welfare of children are encouraged to learn more and apply at hawaii-can.org/plti.
PLTI is organized by the nonprofit Hawaii Children’s Action Network, which is dedicated to ensuring that all keiki are safe, healthy, and ready to learn. The program is supported by local and national funders, including the Hawaii State Department of Health, City and County of Honolulu, Alliance for Early Success, Aloha United Way, Family Values @ Work, Hawaii Community Foundation, HT Hayashi Foundation, McInerny Foundation, and Samuel N. & Mary Castle Foundation.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.