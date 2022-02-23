Hawaii residents with ties to Ukraine-Russia region express concerns about growing conflict

In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, Russian armored vehicles are loaded onto railway platforms after the end of military drills in South Russia. In what could be another sign that the Kremlin would like to lower the temperature, Russia's Defense Ministry announced Tuesday that some units participating in military exercises would begin returning to their bases. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As tensions in Ukraine continue to build, KITV4 spoke with Hawaii residents with ties to the volatile region.
“We still have relatives over there in the line of where cannons are shooting and bullets flying all over the place,” said Mihail Gilevich.
Born in the former United Soviet Socialist Republic (USSR), Gilevich has lived in Hawaii since 2009. The area his family in Ukraine lives is at the center of the situation.
“Trying to call every day over there and trying to explain our position, American position on the issue,” Gilevich said.
Donetsk and Luhansk are the two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized as independent, Monday. That led to sanctions by the US and Europe.
“My family lives in Donetsk. You are pro-Russian? You need to pack my stuff and move to Russia. Wait, you are my brother and you are saying I need to leave my house?” Gilevich said.
Gilevich tells KITV4 that in order to understand the situation there, and understand where people stand, one needs to really look at the history of the region.
“Historically, it's our people. We are the same. We come from the same roots,” Gilevich explained.
Vadym Tyshekevech moved to America when he was 11 years old.
“I do have some concerns, but as Ukrainians we already used to the fact that Russia is surrounding Ukraine since 2014. It's been going on for several years now,” Tyshekevech said.
Originally from Crimea, Ukraine, Tyshekevech’s dad still lives in Crimea and he has cousins in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev.
“My family and my cousins they are keeping track what is going on and we just hope and pray that everything will be fine without any conflict extending any farther,” Tyshekevech said.
Tyshkevech, who is an accountant here in Hawaii, says it's important for us here to be aware of the situation because the entire world economy is being impacted. He also says the aloha spirit is what gives him hope during this time.
“I think it's encouraging to know that we have friendships with the United States and we are brothers and sisters. Even my friends here who are Russian, they are still friends to me, and I don't want people to think that I don't like Russians and they don't like us. It's all politics, but in reality we are all brothers and sisters to each other,” Tyshekevech said.
