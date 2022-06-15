Hawaii residents with debt impacted by Fed rate hike

The largest interest rate hike in 28 years will have a ripple effect across the nation and Hawaii.
Big purchases like homes and cars could cost more to finance, and all those little purchases on your credit card will add up even more -- because your interest rate on the outstanding debt will also be going up.
Following the feds announcement to increase short term interest rates by three quarters of a percent, there was good news for prospective home buyers - mortgage rates did not go up.
"The market has priced in where they think the fed will be. They are looking into the future. I don't know if future fed rate hikes will translate to mortgage rate hikes, similar to what we saw Wednesday when the fed raised rates by .75 points and we saw mortgage rates go down," said Central Pacific Bank Vice President of Home Loans Rusty Rasmussen.
It may be because mortgage rates already shot up this year
After falling to their lowest levels during the pandemic, Hawaii and the rest of the nation had mortgage rates averaging about 3 percent at the start of 2022. Now the rates have nearly doubled to 5.5%
"They have gone up dramatically. It has been the largest rate hike in the shortest period of time that I can remember," added Rasmussen.
That means for a $500,000 home, a mortgage that used to cost $2,436 a month has increased by over $700 to $3,167.
Rising mortgage prices also put an end to Hawaii's home refinancing boom.
"About mid March, once rates went higher than they had been in 5 years, it really dropped off," said Rasmussen.
Future home buyers aren't the only ones who may be impacted by the fed's move.
"Anyone with a variable rate loan is going to see higher rates and higher payments. This is going to affect people with car loans and credit cards," said Christy Bieber Personal Finance Writer for The Ascent.
Credits cards usually have a variable rate, so expect that to go up.
Making paying down your credit card debt even more important.
But the Feds move may actually benefit those who have already paid off their debt.
"Savers will see a little bit of bump in percentage they are earning on savings accounts. So that is good for people with a lot of money in the bank," added Bieber.
This is only the first of several rate hikes expected by the federal government this year.
Which means there could be even more changes coming.
"Everyone will feel this, even if they don't have debt that is related to the interest rate hikes. The Federal Reserve did this because they feel the price is going up across the board for everything," said Bieber.