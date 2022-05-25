Hawaii residents weigh in on gun reform in wake of deadly shootings

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Flags are flown at half staff at the Hawaii state capitol, in honor of the victims of Uvalde, Texas.
Meanwhile, gun control is being hotly debated across the country, with some critical of relaxed permitting laws in Texas, which allowed the shooter to buy his rifle for his 18th birthday with ease.
One University of Hawaii student showed up at the Capitol to advocate for stricter gun control across the country that would be comparable with Hawaii.
"Regulation is you have to be 21 or older to possess a gun here in Hawaii. And right now, New York is trying to put that in affect," Kalehua told KITV. She is studying political science at UH.
Gun control opponents see it very differently, like Kainoa Kaku of the Hawaii Rifle Association.
"Having a law that requires you to be 21 years old before you can acquire a permit did nothing to stop the Tantalus shooting or Waikiki shooting, and a whole bunch of others that have occurred," Kaku said.
"When you purchase a gun you should go through mental health evaluations. Just a process," Kalehua believes.
Polling shows a vast majority of Americans support universal background checks, but the calls for licensing faces opposition from firearms advocates.
"We fully support education, but we do not support making training mandatory because that opens up a Pandora's box of pricing people out," Kaku told KITV4.
"The sad thing we see a lot is that parents with children, they pretend guns don't exist. So with children or teenagers in the real world, the only reference is what they see in video games and movies. And video games are not real life," he added.
So with US Senators unable to agree on legislation that would clear a 60 vote majority, when will compromise be reached across the political divide?
"I think we need to make more resources available for these children to reach out and get the help they need before it gets to this point," Kaku said of the Texas shooting.
Both sides see the path very differently towards "a safer America, a safer Hawaii, for our generation, for our future generation," Kalehua concluded.