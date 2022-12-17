Hawaii residents, visitors urged to prepare for incoming ‘Kona Low’ storm system

...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS FROM 6 AM HST SUNDAY
TO 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY FOR THE HALEAKALA SUMMIT FROM 6 AM HST SUNDAY TO
6 AM HST MONDAY...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FOR PORTIONS OF ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS
FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.A strong cold front will approach from the northwest tonight and
Sunday, then sweep southeastward through the island chain late
Sunday night and Monday, before exiting east of the Big Island
Monday night. Very strong winds will affect the state in
association with this front, with the strongest winds occurring
over and downwind of the terrain in the areas typically referred
to as windward locations.
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60
mph possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai,
Niihau, Oahu and the Big Island Hawaii.
* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take precautions now to protect property. Tie down loose objects
or move them to a sheltered location.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
NIGHT...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM HST SUNDAY THROUGH LATE MONDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...From 6 AM HST Sunday through late Monday night.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Low pressure is rapidly strengthening and moving southward
toward the Hawaiian Islands. Several waves of heavy showers
and thunderstorms are expected Sunday through Monday night.
Although individual showers will tend to move quickly,
intense rain rates and the potential for training cells will
lead to increased potential for flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Weather Alert
...INCREASING POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS AS A VIGOROUS
COLD FRONT MOVES OVER THE ISLANDS SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...
A powerful cold front will sweep across the state Sunday night
through Monday night. Southwest winds will increase ahead of the
front on Sunday, with gusty conditions initially developing over
windward communities and over and downwind of terrain. These
strengthening winds may become damaging Sunday night and Monday,
and a High Wind Watch is posted for all islands. Impacts could
include roof damage, downed trees, and power outages.
Thunderstorms are likely Sunday night and Monday. Some storms may
be severe with damaging winds and hail, even at sea level. Periods
of heavy rainfall are also expected and may lead to flash
flooding. A Flood Watch is in effect for all islands beginning
Sunday morning.
The powerful low pressure system driving the front will generate
a very large and long-lived northwest swell that will affect the
islands from Sunday night through Tuesday. Homeowners, beachgoers
and boaters should prepare for significant wave run-up along
exposed north and west facing shores. Boaters should refrain from
embarking if not prepared for gale-force winds and very rough and
confused seas in excess of 20 feet. Locally higher winds and seas
in and around the strong to severe thunderstorms. A Gale Watch is
posted for all Hawaiian waters starting Sunday night.
This is the final Special Weather Statement that will be issued
in advance of this event. See weather.gov/hfo or local media for
forecast updates, and be ready to take quick action if warnings
are issued.
Weather Alert
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 35 kt and seas 7 to 12
feet possible.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Residents and visitors on all Hawaiian Islands are urged to prepare for an incoming Kona Low storm system, with high wind, high surf, thunderstorms and locally heavy rain expected starting early Sunday morning, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA).
The warning from HIEMA comes after the National Weather Service (NWS) on Friday issued a special weather statement concerning a “vigorous” cold front expected to bring “substantial” hazards to the state.
A vigorous cold front is expected to bring impactful weather to all areas of the state Sunday through Tuesday. Here are the latest forecast updates as of Saturday afternoon. #hiwxpic.twitter.com/uV7djY9Xzp
According to NWS Honolulu, the storm may also generate thunderstorms with hail. Snow, sleet or freezing rain is possible on the high mountain summits.
“These strengthening winds may become damaging Sunday night and Monday. Impacts could include roof damage, downed trees, and power outages,” NWS reported.
The state was last impacted by a Kona Low approximately one year ago. That storm caused millions of dollars in damage from landslides and extensive flooding on Oahu and Maui, respectively. It may have also contributed to a landslide on Kauai, according HIEMA.
“A Kona Low system can bring strong gusty southerly winds across many areas that don’t usually experience them, and can easily damage roofs or send loose branches or other items flying,” HIEMA administrator Luke Meyers said in a press release issued Saturday evening.
“With the holidays coming up, we encourage residents and visitors alike to plan any activities Sunday so they can be in a safe location by the time the storm’s effects start pushing ashore,” Meyers added.
State emergency officials say this storm appears to be fast-moving and is not expected to bring widespread flooding like the 2021 storm. However, they say the locally heavy rain could cause localized flooding and road washouts or landslides.
With high winds, high surf, thunderstorms and locally heavy rainfall expected to threaten the islands starting Sunday, the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency is urging members of the public to prepare. https://t.co/dPaEirGnpNpic.twitter.com/n03h618cDO
Residents are urged to secure loose items, to trim branches that could potentially damage property with high winds coming in Sunday evening, and to make sure nearby drainage culverts haven’t become clogged.
The storm is expected to generate high surf conditions on north and west-facing shores starting Sunday night through Tuesday. Those swells could flood roads and coastal properties, HIEMA said.
The State Emergency Operations Center will be activated on Sunday to monitor conditions and to provide support to counties and partners, as needed.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.