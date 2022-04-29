Hawaii residents urged to surrender unused, expired medication on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

FILE - OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy, Feb. 19, 2013 in Montpelier, Vt. A top McKinsey executive is set to answer congressional questions about his company’s consulting work for the Food and Drug Administration even as it advised opioid drugmakers on boosting sales. The hearing before a House committee is part of an investigation into the consulting giant's role in the opioid crisis that has been linked to 500,000 overdose deaths. Congressional investigators recently reported that McKinsey allowed its staffers to simultaneously advise opioid drugmakers like Purdue Pharma and their federal regulator, the FDA. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
Hawaii law enforcement officials and the state Attorney General’s Office are asking residents to bring in their unused or expired prescription medication for safe, anonymous disposal during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, April 30.
There will be collection points established on Oahu, Maui, Kauai, and the Big Island that will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“National Prescription Drug Take Back Day provides an opportunity to prevent accidental drug misuse and overdose,” said Hawaii Attorney General Holly T. Shikada in a press release.
Officials urge residents to drop off their meds at a drop-off site and not to try and dispose of the medications themselves.
“Expired medicine should not be thrown in the trash or flushed down the toilet. Proper disposal reduces the risk of prescription drugs entering our drinking water supply or harming aquatic life,” officials wrote.