...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 20 feet expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
An extra-large northwest swell will rapidly build tonight and
peak on Sunday. This swell will generate locally strong surges
and currents in exposed harbors. Expect large breaking waves near
harbor entrances. Some harbors affected will include Kikiaola on
Kauai, Waianae and Haleiwa on Oahu, Kaumalapau on Lanai, and
Honokohau and Kawaihae on the Big Island.
Mariners using north and west facing harbors and boat launches
should exercise caution when entering or leaving port, and when
mooring or launching vehicles.
Hawaii residents say Eddie Aikau's legacy will always be remembered
HONOLULU (KITV4) – The famous logo “Eddie would go” is all over T-shirts, car bumpers and local surf shops in Hawaii.
“I want to say to all of the lifeguard out there, Eddie got more saves than all of you,” said Kine Anjain, a Makiki resident.
Many residents know Eddie Aikau as a master surfer and a lifeguard who saved countless lives. Aikau selflessly paddled alone to save his Hokuleia crewmembers who were stuck at sea in a large storm in 1978.
Although the rest of the men were eventually saved, Eddie was never found.
Many said the Eddie Aikau surf event not only commemorates the sacrifice he made but it also another way to preserve Hawaiian culture.
"It is very easy to forget Hawaiian culture. I’m taking some classes at KCC right now and a lot of just the Hawaiian language is forgotten easily," said Ethan Domen, Hawaii Kai resident.
It has been nearly seven years since the last surf event took place.
"This is where surfing originated and we have to remember that and us locals. I was born and raised here and I do understand the importance and pride we do have behind that," said Mark Okano, Manoa resident.
Eddie Aikau was Oahu's North Shore's first lifeguard and he saved around 500 people during his time.
Aside from hosting Hawaii's largest surf contest, the Eddie Aikau foundation holds many educational opportunities for students in the islands. They also provide financial help to grieving families who lost family members in surfing accidents.
Their mission is to keep sharing Eddie's spirit of Aloha.