 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 20 feet expected.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

An extra-large northwest swell will rapidly build tonight and
peak on Sunday. This swell will generate locally strong surges
and currents in exposed harbors. Expect large breaking waves near
harbor entrances. Some harbors affected will include Kikiaola on
Kauai, Waianae and Haleiwa on Oahu, Kaumalapau on Lanai, and
Honokohau and Kawaihae on the Big Island.

Mariners using north and west facing harbors and boat launches
should exercise caution when entering or leaving port, and when
mooring or launching vehicles.

Hawaii residents say Eddie Aikau's legacy will always be remembered

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The famous logo “Eddie would go” is all over T-shirts, car bumpers and local surf shops in Hawaii.

“I want to say to all of the lifeguard out there, Eddie got more saves than all of you,” said Kine Anjain, a Makiki resident.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred